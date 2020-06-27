Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 1940 32nd St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
1940 32nd St
Last updated September 16 2019 at 11:08 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1940 32nd St
1940 32nd Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1940 32nd Street, San Diego, CA 92102
South Park
Amenities
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1940 32nd St have any available units?
1940 32nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 1940 32nd St currently offering any rent specials?
1940 32nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1940 32nd St pet-friendly?
No, 1940 32nd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 1940 32nd St offer parking?
Yes, 1940 32nd St offers parking.
Does 1940 32nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1940 32nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1940 32nd St have a pool?
No, 1940 32nd St does not have a pool.
Does 1940 32nd St have accessible units?
No, 1940 32nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 1940 32nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1940 32nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1940 32nd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1940 32nd St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Scripps Landing
9970 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
Agave Ridge Townhomes
7901 Harmarsh St
San Diego, CA 92123
Chateau Vue Apartments
2920 Clairemont Dr #14
San Diego, CA 92117
Urbana
450 10th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Barclay Square
6363 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
SOFI Westview
11760 Westview Pkwy
San Diego, CA 92126
Market Street Square
606 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Olympus Corsair
8583 Aero Dr
San Diego, CA 92123
Similar Pages
San Diego 1 Bedrooms
San Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with Parking
San Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chula Vista, CA
Irvine, CA
Escondido, CA
Oceanside, CA
Corona, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Vista, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Mira Mesa
University City
Carmel Valley
Pacific Beach
East Village
La Jolla
Rancho Penasquitos
Rancho Bernardo
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
San Diego City College
San Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University