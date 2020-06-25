All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 16 2019 at 9:23 AM

1927 39th St

1927 39th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1927 39th Street, San Diego, CA 92105
City Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1927 39th St Available 07/05/19 3Bed/1Bath Single Story Home in San Diego - Single story home in San Diego, located within minutes to freeway access.

This home has easy to maintain hardwood and vinyl floors, the kitchen comes with an electric stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. There is plenty room in the cabinets for your kitchen storage needs.

The lay out of this home gives an open feel with plenty of windows for cross breeze, the home has wall heating and ceiling fans in the bedrooms. Included is the washer and dryer for tenants use, a bonus screened in patio, fenced backyard with gardener service.

Rental insurance required upon move in. Trash Paid (all other utilities are tenants responsibility). Small pet (under 20 lbs) okay on approval with an additional deposit required.

Month to Month

Please do not disturb current occupant.

PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)
Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords

Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.

Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

(RLNE4870600)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1927 39th St have any available units?
1927 39th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1927 39th St have?
Some of 1927 39th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1927 39th St currently offering any rent specials?
1927 39th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1927 39th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1927 39th St is pet friendly.
Does 1927 39th St offer parking?
No, 1927 39th St does not offer parking.
Does 1927 39th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1927 39th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1927 39th St have a pool?
No, 1927 39th St does not have a pool.
Does 1927 39th St have accessible units?
No, 1927 39th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1927 39th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1927 39th St has units with dishwashers.
