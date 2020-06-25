Amenities

1927 39th St Available 07/05/19 3Bed/1Bath Single Story Home in San Diego - Single story home in San Diego, located within minutes to freeway access.



This home has easy to maintain hardwood and vinyl floors, the kitchen comes with an electric stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. There is plenty room in the cabinets for your kitchen storage needs.



The lay out of this home gives an open feel with plenty of windows for cross breeze, the home has wall heating and ceiling fans in the bedrooms. Included is the washer and dryer for tenants use, a bonus screened in patio, fenced backyard with gardener service.



Rental insurance required upon move in. Trash Paid (all other utilities are tenants responsibility). Small pet (under 20 lbs) okay on approval with an additional deposit required.



Month to Month



Please do not disturb current occupant.



PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)

Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords



Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.



