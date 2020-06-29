Rent Calculator
1926 Fern St
1926 Fern Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1926 Fern Street, San Diego, CA 92102
South Park
Amenities
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
internet access
Brand new studio in South Park for rent. Electricity, water and wifi included. Walking distance to entertainment.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1926 Fern St have any available units?
1926 Fern St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 1926 Fern St currently offering any rent specials?
1926 Fern St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1926 Fern St pet-friendly?
No, 1926 Fern St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 1926 Fern St offer parking?
No, 1926 Fern St does not offer parking.
Does 1926 Fern St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1926 Fern St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1926 Fern St have a pool?
No, 1926 Fern St does not have a pool.
Does 1926 Fern St have accessible units?
No, 1926 Fern St does not have accessible units.
Does 1926 Fern St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1926 Fern St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1926 Fern St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1926 Fern St does not have units with air conditioning.
