Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:30 AM

1921 2nd Ave

1921 2nd Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1921 2nd Ave, San Diego, CA 92101
Park West

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
**MOVE IN SPECIAL: Pay 1/2 security deposit with 1st months rent and the other 1/2 with 2nd months rent. Ask us about it today!

Great 1 bed/1 bath upstairs unit in Bankers Hill just minutes from Downtown San Diego. This small private secured complex is located behind a house with a small shared courtyard. Located centrally with shopping, restaurants, schools, nightlife and public transportation within walking distance. Home offers custom paint, washer dryer located in the home, access to shared rear patio. You will love this unit. Street Parking only, No Pets

Rental Facts, Rules & Requirements:
* Available Now!
* Lease 12 months with an option to renew.
* No pets, smoking, cosigners.
* Tenants pay all utilities.
* Water/Trash/Sewer (WTS) fee of $35 monthly per adult tenant (18 years+).
* Credit check required.
* Prospective tenant(s) must earn 3 times the rent in a combined total.
* More info at sunsetspm.com

Contact via text: Nate at (619) 786-6496

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1921 2nd Ave have any available units?
1921 2nd Ave doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1921 2nd Ave have?
Some of 1921 2nd Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors.
Is 1921 2nd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1921 2nd Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1921 2nd Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1921 2nd Ave is not pet friendly.
Does 1921 2nd Ave offer parking?
No, 1921 2nd Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1921 2nd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1921 2nd Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1921 2nd Ave have a pool?
No, 1921 2nd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1921 2nd Ave have accessible units?
No, 1921 2nd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1921 2nd Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1921 2nd Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
