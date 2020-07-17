1921 2nd Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard

**MOVE IN SPECIAL: Pay 1/2 security deposit with 1st months rent and the other 1/2 with 2nd months rent. Ask us about it today!



Great 1 bed/1 bath upstairs unit in Bankers Hill just minutes from Downtown San Diego. This small private secured complex is located behind a house with a small shared courtyard. Located centrally with shopping, restaurants, schools, nightlife and public transportation within walking distance. Home offers custom paint, washer dryer located in the home, access to shared rear patio. You will love this unit. Street Parking only, No Pets



Rental Facts, Rules & Requirements:

* Available Now!

* Lease 12 months with an option to renew.

* No pets, smoking, cosigners.

* Tenants pay all utilities.

* Water/Trash/Sewer (WTS) fee of $35 monthly per adult tenant (18 years+).

* Credit check required.

* Prospective tenant(s) must earn 3 times the rent in a combined total.

* More info at sunsetspm.com



Contact via text: Nate at (619) 786-6496