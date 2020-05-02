All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 31 2020 at 9:53 AM

1915 Georgia Ct

1915 Georgia Court · No Longer Available
Location

1915 Georgia Court, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
courtyard
some paid utils
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
1915 Georgia Ct Available 06/01/20 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Single Story Cottage in Hillcrest - Quaint Single Story Cottage in a Courtyard Setting with 1 reserved parking space.

This cottage has a courtyard setting with carpet and vinyl flooring, the kitchen has a gas stove and refrigerator. Heated by a floor gas heater, the 2nd bedroom is suitable for an office space, also has a balcony. Gardener service is provided.

Do you need extra room for storage? No problem this cottage has a storage room under the unit. Sorry but No laundry facilities on-site. Renters Insurance Required upon move-in, Water and Trash Paid. No Pets and No Smoking.

Lease

PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give Mary a call at (619) 992-9540 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)
Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords

Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.

Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2210706)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1915 Georgia Ct have any available units?
1915 Georgia Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1915 Georgia Ct have?
Some of 1915 Georgia Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and courtyard. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1915 Georgia Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1915 Georgia Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1915 Georgia Ct pet-friendly?
No, 1915 Georgia Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1915 Georgia Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1915 Georgia Ct offers parking.
Does 1915 Georgia Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1915 Georgia Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1915 Georgia Ct have a pool?
No, 1915 Georgia Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1915 Georgia Ct have accessible units?
No, 1915 Georgia Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1915 Georgia Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1915 Georgia Ct does not have units with dishwashers.

