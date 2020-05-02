Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking

1915 Georgia Ct Available 06/01/20 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Single Story Cottage in Hillcrest - Quaint Single Story Cottage in a Courtyard Setting with 1 reserved parking space.



This cottage has a courtyard setting with carpet and vinyl flooring, the kitchen has a gas stove and refrigerator. Heated by a floor gas heater, the 2nd bedroom is suitable for an office space, also has a balcony. Gardener service is provided.



Do you need extra room for storage? No problem this cottage has a storage room under the unit. Sorry but No laundry facilities on-site. Renters Insurance Required upon move-in, Water and Trash Paid. No Pets and No Smoking.



Lease



PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give Mary a call at (619) 992-9540 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)

Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords



Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.



Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals



Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.



No Pets Allowed



