Last updated July 6 2019 at 10:22 AM

1914 Bancroft Street

1914 Bancroft Street · No Longer Available
Location

1914 Bancroft Street, San Diego, CA 92102
South Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
Beautiful and authentic 1930's craftsman with original features and fenced yard! - Live in the desirable and quiet South Park neighborhood right off 32nd street with picturesque canyon views! This lovingly-maintained home has many of the original construction features including hardwood floors, accents and more. Enjoy your canyon view filled with nature (hawks, coyotes and deer!) from the quiet serenity of your own front porch. Step inside to an open living area complete with fireplace and bright, bright kitchen! Great separation of space between the bedrooms as well as a converted master that has a large window overlooking the canyon just outside. Lots of unique and stellar touches throughout this house that speak to its original construction and character. Entertain on and enjoy the large tile patio in the back yard, with large and mature pepper tree for shade. Enclosed exterior laundry area as well as off-street and street parking available.

1 year lease.
Pets considered with additional deposit.
Call 619-866-3404 to schedule a showing!

(RLNE4820268)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1914 Bancroft Street have any available units?
1914 Bancroft Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1914 Bancroft Street have?
Some of 1914 Bancroft Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1914 Bancroft Street currently offering any rent specials?
1914 Bancroft Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1914 Bancroft Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1914 Bancroft Street is pet friendly.
Does 1914 Bancroft Street offer parking?
No, 1914 Bancroft Street does not offer parking.
Does 1914 Bancroft Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1914 Bancroft Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1914 Bancroft Street have a pool?
No, 1914 Bancroft Street does not have a pool.
Does 1914 Bancroft Street have accessible units?
No, 1914 Bancroft Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1914 Bancroft Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1914 Bancroft Street has units with dishwashers.
