1914 Bancroft Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful and authentic 1930's craftsman with original features and fenced yard! - Live in the desirable and quiet South Park neighborhood right off 32nd street with picturesque canyon views! This lovingly-maintained home has many of the original construction features including hardwood floors, accents and more. Enjoy your canyon view filled with nature (hawks, coyotes and deer!) from the quiet serenity of your own front porch. Step inside to an open living area complete with fireplace and bright, bright kitchen! Great separation of space between the bedrooms as well as a converted master that has a large window overlooking the canyon just outside. Lots of unique and stellar touches throughout this house that speak to its original construction and character. Entertain on and enjoy the large tile patio in the back yard, with large and mature pepper tree for shade. Enclosed exterior laundry area as well as off-street and street parking available.



1 year lease.

Pets considered with additional deposit.

Call 619-866-3404 to schedule a showing!



(RLNE4820268)