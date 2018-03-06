Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
1913 Irving Ave
Last updated April 9 2019 at 9:01 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1913 Irving Ave
1913 Irving Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1913 Irving Avenue, San Diego, CA 92113
Logan Heights
Amenities
in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fully updated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom back house.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1913 Irving Ave have any available units?
1913 Irving Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 1913 Irving Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1913 Irving Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1913 Irving Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1913 Irving Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1913 Irving Ave offer parking?
No, 1913 Irving Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1913 Irving Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1913 Irving Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1913 Irving Ave have a pool?
No, 1913 Irving Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1913 Irving Ave have accessible units?
No, 1913 Irving Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1913 Irving Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1913 Irving Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1913 Irving Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1913 Irving Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
