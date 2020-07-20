All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 1883 Catalina Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
1883 Catalina Blvd
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:44 AM

1883 Catalina Blvd

1883 Catalina Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1883 Catalina Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92107
Point Loma Highlands

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
garage
1883 Catalina Blvd Available 03/22/19 3br-2ba Point Loma Home - Charming Point Loma home! 3br 2ba,detached 2 car garage, extra long driveway w/room for boat,rv/more cars. Functional kitchen with tile floor, corian counters, newer gas stove, garden window. Spacious family room w/ hardwood floors, skylight, recessed lighting, plantation shutters, wood burning stove. Dual pane vinyl windows, Ceiling fans each room, huge private and fully landscaped backyard with fruit trees, brick patio area.Beautifully landscaped front yard, with Trellis, wood deck.

1 year lease....
no pets
non-smoking property
tenant pays all utilities including water
owner pay for gardener
wash dryer hook ups...tenant to provide own

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2382129)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1883 Catalina Blvd have any available units?
1883 Catalina Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1883 Catalina Blvd have?
Some of 1883 Catalina Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1883 Catalina Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1883 Catalina Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1883 Catalina Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 1883 Catalina Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1883 Catalina Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1883 Catalina Blvd offers parking.
Does 1883 Catalina Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1883 Catalina Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1883 Catalina Blvd have a pool?
No, 1883 Catalina Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 1883 Catalina Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1883 Catalina Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1883 Catalina Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1883 Catalina Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Florida Place
3440 Florida St
San Diego, CA 92104
Park Genesee
5550 Genesee Ct E
San Diego, CA 92111
Ocean Air
10500 Sea Pearl Cove
San Diego, CA 92130
Gables Point Loma
3801 Marquette Pl
San Diego, CA 92106
Valentina by Alta
1919 Pacific Highway
San Diego, CA 92101
Vantage Pointe
1281 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Avalon La Jolla Colony
7205 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Royal Village Apartments
1435 Elder Ave
San Diego, CA 92154

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Escondido, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CA
Lake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
East VillageNorth ParkRancho Penasquitos
Rancho BernardoMission Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University