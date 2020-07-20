Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garage ceiling fan range

1883 Catalina Blvd Available 03/22/19 3br-2ba Point Loma Home - Charming Point Loma home! 3br 2ba,detached 2 car garage, extra long driveway w/room for boat,rv/more cars. Functional kitchen with tile floor, corian counters, newer gas stove, garden window. Spacious family room w/ hardwood floors, skylight, recessed lighting, plantation shutters, wood burning stove. Dual pane vinyl windows, Ceiling fans each room, huge private and fully landscaped backyard with fruit trees, brick patio area.Beautifully landscaped front yard, with Trellis, wood deck.



1 year lease....

no pets

non-smoking property

tenant pays all utilities including water

owner pay for gardener

wash dryer hook ups...tenant to provide own



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2382129)