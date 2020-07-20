Amenities
1883 Catalina Blvd Available 03/22/19 3br-2ba Point Loma Home - Charming Point Loma home! 3br 2ba,detached 2 car garage, extra long driveway w/room for boat,rv/more cars. Functional kitchen with tile floor, corian counters, newer gas stove, garden window. Spacious family room w/ hardwood floors, skylight, recessed lighting, plantation shutters, wood burning stove. Dual pane vinyl windows, Ceiling fans each room, huge private and fully landscaped backyard with fruit trees, brick patio area.Beautifully landscaped front yard, with Trellis, wood deck.
1 year lease....
no pets
non-smoking property
tenant pays all utilities including water
owner pay for gardener
wash dryer hook ups...tenant to provide own
