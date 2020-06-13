All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 26 2019 at 7:16 PM

1879 Whaley Avenue

1879 Whaley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1879 Whaley Avenue, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautifully upgraded South Park Home This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath house has been recently upgraded throughout. Gorgeous kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances. All bathrooms have been upgraded from top to bottom. Newer wood floors on the main living area and neutral carpet in the bedrooms. The property is situated in a private, tranquil location in South Park, yet close to all. Two car attached garage and community pool.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1879 Whaley Avenue have any available units?
1879 Whaley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1879 Whaley Avenue have?
Some of 1879 Whaley Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1879 Whaley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1879 Whaley Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1879 Whaley Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1879 Whaley Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1879 Whaley Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1879 Whaley Avenue offers parking.
Does 1879 Whaley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1879 Whaley Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1879 Whaley Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1879 Whaley Avenue has a pool.
Does 1879 Whaley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1879 Whaley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1879 Whaley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1879 Whaley Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
