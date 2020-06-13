1879 Whaley Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautifully upgraded South Park Home This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath house has been recently upgraded throughout. Gorgeous kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances. All bathrooms have been upgraded from top to bottom. Newer wood floors on the main living area and neutral carpet in the bedrooms. The property is situated in a private, tranquil location in South Park, yet close to all. Two car attached garage and community pool.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.