18761 Caminito Pasadero Available 06/06/19 Gorgeous 3 bedroom home in Vista Del Lago. - Terrific location in the gated community of Vista del Lago. Open floor plan w/soaring ceilings, all bedrooms and bonus room located upstairs. French doors from dining room open to beautifully landscaped side yard w/gorgeous rose garden and a fire ring. Owner is just finishing a significant upgrade to all counter tops, expanding the kitchen island and new appliances. End of the block location with no neighbor to the left side. Two Garage finished with Epoxy paint on the floor & lots of built-in cabinetry. Resort like recreation center with 2 pools, spas, exercise room, showers, BBQ area, 4 lighted tennis courts, billiard room, party room that requires reservations. Close to everything! Easy freeway access, shopping nearby.



