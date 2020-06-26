All apartments in San Diego
18761 Caminito Pasadero
Last updated June 2 2019 at 9:23 AM

18761 Caminito Pasadero

18761 Caminito Pasadero · No Longer Available
Location

18761 Caminito Pasadero, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
pool table
tennis court
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
18761 Caminito Pasadero Available 06/06/19 Gorgeous 3 bedroom home in Vista Del Lago. - Terrific location in the gated community of Vista del Lago. Open floor plan w/soaring ceilings, all bedrooms and bonus room located upstairs. French doors from dining room open to beautifully landscaped side yard w/gorgeous rose garden and a fire ring. Owner is just finishing a significant upgrade to all counter tops, expanding the kitchen island and new appliances. End of the block location with no neighbor to the left side. Two Garage finished with Epoxy paint on the floor & lots of built-in cabinetry. Resort like recreation center with 2 pools, spas, exercise room, showers, BBQ area, 4 lighted tennis courts, billiard room, party room that requires reservations. Close to everything! Easy freeway access, shopping nearby.

For additional information:
Erwin Property Management
Jeff Erwin
760-233-7721
www.erwinmanagement.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4915841)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18761 Caminito Pasadero have any available units?
18761 Caminito Pasadero doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 18761 Caminito Pasadero have?
Some of 18761 Caminito Pasadero's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18761 Caminito Pasadero currently offering any rent specials?
18761 Caminito Pasadero is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18761 Caminito Pasadero pet-friendly?
No, 18761 Caminito Pasadero is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 18761 Caminito Pasadero offer parking?
Yes, 18761 Caminito Pasadero offers parking.
Does 18761 Caminito Pasadero have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18761 Caminito Pasadero does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18761 Caminito Pasadero have a pool?
Yes, 18761 Caminito Pasadero has a pool.
Does 18761 Caminito Pasadero have accessible units?
No, 18761 Caminito Pasadero does not have accessible units.
Does 18761 Caminito Pasadero have units with dishwashers?
No, 18761 Caminito Pasadero does not have units with dishwashers.
