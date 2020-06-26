Rent Calculator
Last updated June 9 2019 at 2:05 AM
Location
18636 Caminito Pasadero, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 18636 Caminito Pasadero have any available units?
18636 Caminito Pasadero doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 18636 Caminito Pasadero have?
Some of 18636 Caminito Pasadero's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 18636 Caminito Pasadero currently offering any rent specials?
18636 Caminito Pasadero is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18636 Caminito Pasadero pet-friendly?
No, 18636 Caminito Pasadero is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 18636 Caminito Pasadero offer parking?
No, 18636 Caminito Pasadero does not offer parking.
Does 18636 Caminito Pasadero have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18636 Caminito Pasadero offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18636 Caminito Pasadero have a pool?
Yes, 18636 Caminito Pasadero has a pool.
Does 18636 Caminito Pasadero have accessible units?
No, 18636 Caminito Pasadero does not have accessible units.
Does 18636 Caminito Pasadero have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18636 Caminito Pasadero has units with dishwashers.
