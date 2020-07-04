All apartments in San Diego
18523 Caminito Pasadero #357

18523 Caminito Pasadero · No Longer Available
Location

18523 Caminito Pasadero, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
18523 Caminito Pasadero #357 Available 12/01/19 Beautiful Bernardo Vista Lago - OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY 11/23 10AM-3PM
Ground Floor 2BR 2bath in gated upscale complex east of the 15 west of Pomerado Rd. Upgraded kitchen w/stove refrigerator microwave and washer/dryer. Gas Fireplace Central Air Newer carpet/tile. Master has large dressing area and double sink in bath. Full use of gym, pool and club house. 1 assigned spot w/additional parking available. Small pet considered w/additional deposit. CALL 619-423-6001 TO SCHEDULE SHOWING.

(RLNE2190166)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18523 Caminito Pasadero #357 have any available units?
18523 Caminito Pasadero #357 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 18523 Caminito Pasadero #357 have?
Some of 18523 Caminito Pasadero #357's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18523 Caminito Pasadero #357 currently offering any rent specials?
18523 Caminito Pasadero #357 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18523 Caminito Pasadero #357 pet-friendly?
Yes, 18523 Caminito Pasadero #357 is pet friendly.
Does 18523 Caminito Pasadero #357 offer parking?
Yes, 18523 Caminito Pasadero #357 offers parking.
Does 18523 Caminito Pasadero #357 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18523 Caminito Pasadero #357 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18523 Caminito Pasadero #357 have a pool?
Yes, 18523 Caminito Pasadero #357 has a pool.
Does 18523 Caminito Pasadero #357 have accessible units?
No, 18523 Caminito Pasadero #357 does not have accessible units.
Does 18523 Caminito Pasadero #357 have units with dishwashers?
No, 18523 Caminito Pasadero #357 does not have units with dishwashers.

