18523 Caminito Pasadero #357 Available 12/01/19 Beautiful Bernardo Vista Lago - OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY 11/23 10AM-3PM
Ground Floor 2BR 2bath in gated upscale complex east of the 15 west of Pomerado Rd. Upgraded kitchen w/stove refrigerator microwave and washer/dryer. Gas Fireplace Central Air Newer carpet/tile. Master has large dressing area and double sink in bath. Full use of gym, pool and club house. 1 assigned spot w/additional parking available. Small pet considered w/additional deposit. CALL 619-423-6001 TO SCHEDULE SHOWING.
