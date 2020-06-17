Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 1845 West Montecito Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
1845 West Montecito Way
Last updated August 4 2019 at 8:51 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1845 West Montecito Way
1845 West Montecito Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1845 West Montecito Way, San Diego, CA 92103
Mission Hills
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Remodeled classic California Craftsman Bungalow. New kitchen, bath, laundry, deck and backyard. Long driveway and garage. Quiet street in one of San Diegos most desirable neighborhoods.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1845 West Montecito Way have any available units?
1845 West Montecito Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 1845 West Montecito Way currently offering any rent specials?
1845 West Montecito Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1845 West Montecito Way pet-friendly?
No, 1845 West Montecito Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 1845 West Montecito Way offer parking?
Yes, 1845 West Montecito Way offers parking.
Does 1845 West Montecito Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1845 West Montecito Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1845 West Montecito Way have a pool?
No, 1845 West Montecito Way does not have a pool.
Does 1845 West Montecito Way have accessible units?
No, 1845 West Montecito Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1845 West Montecito Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1845 West Montecito Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1845 West Montecito Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1845 West Montecito Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Summit at Point Loma
3950 Leland St
San Diego, CA 92106
K1
330 13th Street
San Diego, CA 92101
IDEA1
899 Park Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
The Hills at Rancho Penasquitos
15095 Via Hondonada
San Diego, CA 92129
Axiom La Jolla
3950 Mahaila Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
Citra at Point Loma
4464 Castelar St
San Diego, CA 92107
The Village at Del Mar Heights
13138 Kellam Ct
San Diego, CA 92130
Levanto
5295 Kona Springs Lane
San Diego, CA 92120
Similar Pages
San Diego 1 Bedrooms
San Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with Parking
San Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chula Vista, CA
Irvine, CA
Escondido, CA
Oceanside, CA
Corona, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Vista, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Mira Mesa
University City
Carmel Valley
Pacific Beach
East Village
La Jolla
Rancho Penasquitos
Rancho Bernardo
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
San Diego City College
San Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University