1829 Grand Ave-1
Last updated June 12 2019 at 4:23 AM

1829 Grand Ave-1

1829 Grand Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1829 Grand Avenue, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2 Unit MFU

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1829 Grand Ave-1 have any available units?
1829 Grand Ave-1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 1829 Grand Ave-1 currently offering any rent specials?
1829 Grand Ave-1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1829 Grand Ave-1 pet-friendly?
No, 1829 Grand Ave-1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1829 Grand Ave-1 offer parking?
No, 1829 Grand Ave-1 does not offer parking.
Does 1829 Grand Ave-1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1829 Grand Ave-1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1829 Grand Ave-1 have a pool?
No, 1829 Grand Ave-1 does not have a pool.
Does 1829 Grand Ave-1 have accessible units?
No, 1829 Grand Ave-1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1829 Grand Ave-1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1829 Grand Ave-1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1829 Grand Ave-1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1829 Grand Ave-1 does not have units with air conditioning.
