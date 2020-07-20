Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 1829 Grand Ave-1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
1829 Grand Ave-1
Last updated June 12 2019 at 4:23 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1829 Grand Ave-1
1829 Grand Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Pacific Beach
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
1829 Grand Avenue, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2 Unit MFU
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1829 Grand Ave-1 have any available units?
1829 Grand Ave-1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 1829 Grand Ave-1 currently offering any rent specials?
1829 Grand Ave-1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1829 Grand Ave-1 pet-friendly?
No, 1829 Grand Ave-1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 1829 Grand Ave-1 offer parking?
No, 1829 Grand Ave-1 does not offer parking.
Does 1829 Grand Ave-1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1829 Grand Ave-1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1829 Grand Ave-1 have a pool?
No, 1829 Grand Ave-1 does not have a pool.
Does 1829 Grand Ave-1 have accessible units?
No, 1829 Grand Ave-1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1829 Grand Ave-1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1829 Grand Ave-1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1829 Grand Ave-1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1829 Grand Ave-1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Broadway Lofts
1007 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
River Front
750 Camino de la Reina
San Diego, CA 92108
Mariner's Cove Apartments
4392 W Point Loma Blvd
San Diego, CA 92107
Fifty Twenty-Five
5025 Collwood Blvd
San Diego, CA 92115
The Village at Del Mar Heights
13138 Kellam Ct
San Diego, CA 92130
The Promenade Rio Vista
2185 Station Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
Twin Gables Apts
3936 Texas St
San Diego, CA 92104
Villa Bahia
2307 E Beyer Blvd
San Diego, CA 92173
Similar Pages
San Diego 1 Bedrooms
San Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with Parking
San Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chula Vista, CA
Irvine, CA
Oceanside, CA
Corona, CA
Escondido, CA
Vista, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Lake Forest, CA
San Marcos, CA
Murrieta, CA
El Cajon, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Mira Mesa
University City
Carmel Valley
East Village
North Park
Rancho Penasquitos
Rancho Bernardo
Mission Valley
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
San Diego City College
San Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University