All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 1827 Grand Ave-1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
1827 Grand Ave-1
Last updated July 18 2020 at 12:05 AM

1827 Grand Ave-1

1827 Grand Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Pacific Beach
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1827 Grand Avenue, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Great 3BR/1BA home in Pacific Beach with a small garage, 2-car tandem driveway and private front and back yards.
2 Unit Mutli Family (detached unit off the back)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1827 Grand Ave-1 have any available units?
1827 Grand Ave-1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1827 Grand Ave-1 have?
Some of 1827 Grand Ave-1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1827 Grand Ave-1 currently offering any rent specials?
1827 Grand Ave-1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1827 Grand Ave-1 pet-friendly?
No, 1827 Grand Ave-1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1827 Grand Ave-1 offer parking?
Yes, 1827 Grand Ave-1 offers parking.
Does 1827 Grand Ave-1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1827 Grand Ave-1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1827 Grand Ave-1 have a pool?
No, 1827 Grand Ave-1 does not have a pool.
Does 1827 Grand Ave-1 have accessible units?
No, 1827 Grand Ave-1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1827 Grand Ave-1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1827 Grand Ave-1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Florida Place
3440 Florida St
San Diego, CA 92104
Domain San Diego
8798 Spectrum Center Blvd
San Diego, CA 92123
Alexan ALX
300 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Prado Apartment Homes
6304 Rancho Mission Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Cresta Bella
11035 Via Livorno
San Diego, CA 92129
Elan The Palms
4940 Del Monte Avenue
San Diego, CA 92107
Valentia
5305 Toscana Way
San Diego, CA 92122
Altura
11921 Carmel Creek Rd
San Diego, CA 92130

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Escondido, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CA
Lake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
East VillageNorth ParkRancho Penasquitos
Rancho BernardoMission Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University