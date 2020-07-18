Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
1827 Grand Ave-1
Last updated July 18 2020 at 12:05 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1827 Grand Ave-1
1827 Grand Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
San Diego
Pacific Beach
Dog Friendly Apartments
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Location
1827 Grand Avenue, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Great 3BR/1BA home in Pacific Beach with a small garage, 2-car tandem driveway and private front and back yards.
2 Unit Mutli Family (detached unit off the back)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1827 Grand Ave-1 have any available units?
1827 Grand Ave-1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1827 Grand Ave-1 have?
Some of 1827 Grand Ave-1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1827 Grand Ave-1 currently offering any rent specials?
1827 Grand Ave-1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1827 Grand Ave-1 pet-friendly?
No, 1827 Grand Ave-1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 1827 Grand Ave-1 offer parking?
Yes, 1827 Grand Ave-1 offers parking.
Does 1827 Grand Ave-1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1827 Grand Ave-1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1827 Grand Ave-1 have a pool?
No, 1827 Grand Ave-1 does not have a pool.
Does 1827 Grand Ave-1 have accessible units?
No, 1827 Grand Ave-1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1827 Grand Ave-1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1827 Grand Ave-1 does not have units with dishwashers.
San Diego State University