1809 Carmelina Drive

Amenities
Spacious private 2 bedroom 1 bath house in desirable University Heights neighborhood. Hardwood floors throughout and stackable washer & dryer in the unit. Huge backyard that is great for entertaining. Property is very bright with lots of natural light. Kitchen comes with refrigerator, dishwasher and a range/stove appliances. Quiet Neighborhood that is walking distance to trendy restaurants, public transportation, shops, Trolley Barn Park and so much more. A must see!!!
Pets allowed with restrictions and $50/month pet rent. Tenant pays all utilities except trash. Water is split with other unit. One assigned parking space under carport. Plenty of street parking.
Please go to https://u19372.rently.com to schedule a showing or call or TEXT our office at 619-832-0172.
Cabrillo Properties
BRE#02066091
1455 Frazee Rd Suite 500
San Diego, CA 92108
619-832-0172
Leasing@CabrilloProperties.com
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,795, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,795, Available 9/1/19
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.