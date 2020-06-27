All apartments in San Diego
Last updated August 4 2019 at 4:10 PM

1809 Carmelina Drive

1809 Carmelina Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1809 Carmelina Drive, San Diego, CA 92116
University Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious private 2 bedroom 1 bath house in desirable University Heights neighborhood. Hardwood floors throughout and stackable washer & dryer in the unit. Huge backyard that is great for entertaining. Property is very bright with lots of natural light. Kitchen comes with refrigerator, dishwasher and a range/stove appliances. Quiet Neighborhood that is walking distance to trendy restaurants, public transportation, shops, Trolley Barn Park and so much more. A must see!!!

Pets allowed with restrictions and $50/month pet rent. Tenant pays all utilities except trash. Water is split with other unit. One assigned parking space under carport. Plenty of street parking.

Please go to https://u19372.rently.com to schedule a showing or call or TEXT our office at 619-832-0172.

Cabrillo Properties
BRE#02066091
1455 Frazee Rd Suite 500
San Diego, CA 92108
619-832-0172
Leasing@CabrilloProperties.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,795, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,795, Available 9/1/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1809 Carmelina Drive have any available units?
1809 Carmelina Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1809 Carmelina Drive have?
Some of 1809 Carmelina Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1809 Carmelina Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1809 Carmelina Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1809 Carmelina Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1809 Carmelina Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1809 Carmelina Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1809 Carmelina Drive offers parking.
Does 1809 Carmelina Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1809 Carmelina Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1809 Carmelina Drive have a pool?
No, 1809 Carmelina Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1809 Carmelina Drive have accessible units?
No, 1809 Carmelina Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1809 Carmelina Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1809 Carmelina Drive has units with dishwashers.
