San Diego, CA
/
1805 Reed Ave.
Last updated May 25 2019 at 2:26 AM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1805 Reed Ave.
1805 Reed Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1805 Reed Avenue, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Pacific Beach - Crown Point beach house. Corner lot. Wood floors, private patio and yard. Shared laundry onsite. 1 car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1805 Reed Ave. have any available units?
1805 Reed Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1805 Reed Ave. have?
Some of 1805 Reed Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1805 Reed Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1805 Reed Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1805 Reed Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 1805 Reed Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 1805 Reed Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1805 Reed Ave. offers parking.
Does 1805 Reed Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1805 Reed Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1805 Reed Ave. have a pool?
No, 1805 Reed Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1805 Reed Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1805 Reed Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1805 Reed Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1805 Reed Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
