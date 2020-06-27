All apartments in San Diego
1804 McKee St

1804 Mc Kee Street · No Longer Available
Location

1804 Mc Kee Street, San Diego, CA 92110
Mission Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1804 McKee St have any available units?
1804 McKee St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1804 McKee St have?
Some of 1804 McKee St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1804 McKee St currently offering any rent specials?
1804 McKee St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1804 McKee St pet-friendly?
No, 1804 McKee St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1804 McKee St offer parking?
No, 1804 McKee St does not offer parking.
Does 1804 McKee St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1804 McKee St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1804 McKee St have a pool?
No, 1804 McKee St does not have a pool.
Does 1804 McKee St have accessible units?
No, 1804 McKee St does not have accessible units.
Does 1804 McKee St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1804 McKee St has units with dishwashers.

