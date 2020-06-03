Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground bbq/grill garage

1795 Saltaire Pl #27 Available 07/01/20 Two story 3 bd 2.5 bath Town house with 2 car garage - Gorgeous newer Town home built in 2015 with large master bedroom that opens up to a beautiful bathroom with upgraded soaking tub & separate shower, dual vanity & large walk-in closet. Generous in size bedrooms, full sized upstairs laundry room. Large kitchen with stainless steel appliances, upgraded granite counter tops with Island, upgraded back splash, tall kitchen cabinets, recessed upgraded LED lighting, lovely front patio with spectacular canyon views.



PET POLICY

No Smoking

No Pets



DETAILS:

3BD/2.5 BATH 2 STORY townhouse

Washer/Dryer Hookup

All Appliances

Community Gas Grill

Community Play ground



RENTAL INFORMATION:

Monthly rent $2895

Deposit $2895



To view please text Martha at 619-507-8917 start text with 1795-



(RLNE4311064)