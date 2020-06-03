All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 21 2020 at 9:10 AM

1795 Saltaire Pl #27

1795 Saltaire Pl · (858) 483-8024
Location

1795 Saltaire Pl, San Diego, CA 92154
Nestor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1795 Saltaire Pl #27 · Avail. Jul 1

$2,795

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1549 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
1795 Saltaire Pl #27 Available 07/01/20 Two story 3 bd 2.5 bath Town house with 2 car garage - Gorgeous newer Town home built in 2015 with large master bedroom that opens up to a beautiful bathroom with upgraded soaking tub & separate shower, dual vanity & large walk-in closet. Generous in size bedrooms, full sized upstairs laundry room. Large kitchen with stainless steel appliances, upgraded granite counter tops with Island, upgraded back splash, tall kitchen cabinets, recessed upgraded LED lighting, lovely front patio with spectacular canyon views.

PET POLICY
No Smoking
No Pets

DETAILS:
3BD/2.5 BATH 2 STORY townhouse
Washer/Dryer Hookup
All Appliances
Community Gas Grill
Community Play ground

RENTAL INFORMATION:
Monthly rent $2895
Deposit $2895

To view please text Martha at 619-507-8917 start text with 1795-

**BE AWARE OF SCAMS**

1. Our ads include detailed information about the property, never vague.

2. We will NEVER ask you for money up front.

3. Applications must be completed online on our website www.melroyproperties.com

4. Once approved, security deposits are accepted in form of a cashier's check or money order or a secure tenant portal online. WE WILL NEVER ASK YOU TO WIRE MONEY!

5. If you are suspicious of who you are communicating with, PLEASE feel free to call our office (858)483-5111.

(RLNE4311064)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1795 Saltaire Pl #27 have any available units?
1795 Saltaire Pl #27 has a unit available for $2,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1795 Saltaire Pl #27 have?
Some of 1795 Saltaire Pl #27's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1795 Saltaire Pl #27 currently offering any rent specials?
1795 Saltaire Pl #27 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1795 Saltaire Pl #27 pet-friendly?
No, 1795 Saltaire Pl #27 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1795 Saltaire Pl #27 offer parking?
Yes, 1795 Saltaire Pl #27 does offer parking.
Does 1795 Saltaire Pl #27 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1795 Saltaire Pl #27 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1795 Saltaire Pl #27 have a pool?
No, 1795 Saltaire Pl #27 does not have a pool.
Does 1795 Saltaire Pl #27 have accessible units?
No, 1795 Saltaire Pl #27 does not have accessible units.
Does 1795 Saltaire Pl #27 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1795 Saltaire Pl #27 does not have units with dishwashers.
