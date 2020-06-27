Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
17945 Caminito Pinero
Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:11 AM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
17945 Caminito Pinero
17945 Caminito Pinero
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
17945 Caminito Pinero, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 17945 Caminito Pinero have any available units?
17945 Caminito Pinero doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 17945 Caminito Pinero have?
Some of 17945 Caminito Pinero's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 17945 Caminito Pinero currently offering any rent specials?
17945 Caminito Pinero is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17945 Caminito Pinero pet-friendly?
No, 17945 Caminito Pinero is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 17945 Caminito Pinero offer parking?
No, 17945 Caminito Pinero does not offer parking.
Does 17945 Caminito Pinero have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17945 Caminito Pinero offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17945 Caminito Pinero have a pool?
Yes, 17945 Caminito Pinero has a pool.
Does 17945 Caminito Pinero have accessible units?
No, 17945 Caminito Pinero does not have accessible units.
Does 17945 Caminito Pinero have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17945 Caminito Pinero has units with dishwashers.
