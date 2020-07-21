All apartments in San Diego
Last updated September 26 2019 at 2:44 PM

17908 Valladares Dr

17908 Valladares Drive · No Longer Available
Location

17908 Valladares Drive, San Diego, CA 92127
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Lovely 3 Br ONE STORY house with fully fenced LARGE YARD.HUGE modern Gourmet Granite kitchen+lots of cabinets.Stainless Steel Refrigerator,range.Premium Washer/dryer.Vaulted ceilings.Large fully fenced back yard+BBQ Center.2 Car Garage+driveway.Newer maintenance free premium flooring.Huge Living Room with premium tiles.Great floor plan.One Pet OK with $50 extra.WALK to Westwood school.Moments to Hwy 15. Desirable Westwood Club membership INCLUDED for tennis,pool,spa /recreation center & more.Must see home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17908 Valladares Dr have any available units?
17908 Valladares Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 17908 Valladares Dr have?
Some of 17908 Valladares Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17908 Valladares Dr currently offering any rent specials?
17908 Valladares Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17908 Valladares Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 17908 Valladares Dr is pet friendly.
Does 17908 Valladares Dr offer parking?
Yes, 17908 Valladares Dr offers parking.
Does 17908 Valladares Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17908 Valladares Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17908 Valladares Dr have a pool?
Yes, 17908 Valladares Dr has a pool.
Does 17908 Valladares Dr have accessible units?
No, 17908 Valladares Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 17908 Valladares Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17908 Valladares Dr has units with dishwashers.
