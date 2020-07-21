17908 Valladares Dr

Amenities
Lovely 3 Br ONE STORY house with fully fenced LARGE YARD.HUGE modern Gourmet Granite kitchen+lots of cabinets.Stainless Steel Refrigerator,range.Premium Washer/dryer.Vaulted ceilings.Large fully fenced back yard+BBQ Center.2 Car Garage+driveway.Newer maintenance free premium flooring.Huge Living Room with premium tiles.Great floor plan.One Pet OK with $50 extra.WALK to Westwood school.Moments to Hwy 15. Desirable Westwood Club membership INCLUDED for tennis,pool,spa /recreation center & more.Must see home