17908 Valladares Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly tennis court

Lovely 3 Br ONE STORY house with fully fenced LARGE YARD.HUGE modern Gourmet Granite kitchen+lots of cabinets.Stainless Steel Refrigerator,range.Premium Washer/dryer.Vaulted ceilings.Large fully fenced back yard+BBQ Center.2 Car Garage+driveway.Newer maintenance free premium flooring.Huge Living Room with premium tiles.Great floor plan.One Pet OK with $50 extra.WALK to Westwood school.Moments to Hwy 15. Desirable Westwood Club membership INCLUDED for tennis,pool,spa /recreation center & more.Must see home