Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1769 Pentuckett Front

1769 Pentuckett Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1769 Pentuckett Avenue, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Completely remodeled South Park townhouse - Property Id: 86948

Three bedroom, 2 bath, 2 story, beautifully remodeled in one of San Diego's best neighborhoods! New stainless steel appliances, new quartz countertops and kitchen cabinets. Stackable washer and dryer in unit. Water and trash included. Small pet friendly, large outside enclosed patio and yard. Close to restaurants and shopping. Two off-street parking spaces. Quiet street that ends in cul-de-sac with kids park. No section 8.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/86948
Property Id 86948

(RLNE4519369)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1769 Pentuckett Front have any available units?
1769 Pentuckett Front doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1769 Pentuckett Front have?
Some of 1769 Pentuckett Front's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1769 Pentuckett Front currently offering any rent specials?
1769 Pentuckett Front isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1769 Pentuckett Front pet-friendly?
Yes, 1769 Pentuckett Front is pet friendly.
Does 1769 Pentuckett Front offer parking?
No, 1769 Pentuckett Front does not offer parking.
Does 1769 Pentuckett Front have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1769 Pentuckett Front offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1769 Pentuckett Front have a pool?
No, 1769 Pentuckett Front does not have a pool.
Does 1769 Pentuckett Front have accessible units?
No, 1769 Pentuckett Front does not have accessible units.
Does 1769 Pentuckett Front have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1769 Pentuckett Front has units with dishwashers.
