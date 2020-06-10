1769 Pentuckett Front

Amenities
Completely remodeled South Park townhouse - Property Id: 86948
Three bedroom, 2 bath, 2 story, beautifully remodeled in one of San Diego's best neighborhoods! New stainless steel appliances, new quartz countertops and kitchen cabinets. Stackable washer and dryer in unit. Water and trash included. Small pet friendly, large outside enclosed patio and yard. Close to restaurants and shopping. Two off-street parking spaces. Quiet street that ends in cul-de-sac with kids park. No section 8.
