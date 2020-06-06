Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 17659 Adena Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
17659 Adena Lane
Last updated October 25 2019 at 3:15 PM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
17659 Adena Lane
17659 Adena Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Rancho Bernardo
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
17659 Adena Lane, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 17659 Adena Lane have any available units?
17659 Adena Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 17659 Adena Lane have?
Some of 17659 Adena Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 17659 Adena Lane currently offering any rent specials?
17659 Adena Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17659 Adena Lane pet-friendly?
No, 17659 Adena Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 17659 Adena Lane offer parking?
Yes, 17659 Adena Lane offers parking.
Does 17659 Adena Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17659 Adena Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17659 Adena Lane have a pool?
Yes, 17659 Adena Lane has a pool.
Does 17659 Adena Lane have accessible units?
No, 17659 Adena Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 17659 Adena Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17659 Adena Lane has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Bella Posta Apts
10343 10343 San Diego Mission Rd.
San Diego, CA 92108
Ridgewood Village
12435 Heatherton Ct
San Diego, CA 92128
Aspen Park
3505 Reynard Way
San Diego, CA 92103
Balboa Plaza
6699 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Luma
1440 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Ava Cortez Hill
1399 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Mission Hills Commons
4021 Falcon St
San Diego, CA 92103
Broadstone Little Italy
1980 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Similar Pages
San Diego 1 Bedrooms
San Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with Parking
San Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chula Vista, CA
Irvine, CA
Escondido, CA
Oceanside, CA
Corona, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Vista, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Mira Mesa
University City
Carmel Valley
Pacific Beach
East Village
La Jolla
Rancho Penasquitos
Rancho Bernardo
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
San Diego City College
San Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University