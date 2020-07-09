17634 Plaza Arica

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

2BD 2BA Condo in 55+ Community Oaks North of Rancho Bernardo -

**Just Listed**

Lovely 2BD 2BA 1286 sq. ft. Condo with 2 car garage located in the quiet 55+ community of Oaks North in Rancho Bernardo on Oaks North Golf Course. This property comes complete with new paint and flooring throughout and has a large open feeling with high ceilings. Living room includes fireplace with access to private patio, house has lots of natural lighting and large open kitchen with pantry and breakfast nook.



This property provides a nice setting and is walking distance to Bernardo Winery with easy access to I-15, shopping and dining.



Oaks North Community Center included.



