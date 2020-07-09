All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

17634 Plaza Arica

17634 Plaza Arica · No Longer Available
Location

17634 Plaza Arica, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
2BD 2BA Condo in 55+ Community Oaks North of Rancho Bernardo -
**Just Listed**
Lovely 2BD 2BA 1286 sq. ft. Condo with 2 car garage located in the quiet 55+ community of Oaks North in Rancho Bernardo on Oaks North Golf Course. This property comes complete with new paint and flooring throughout and has a large open feeling with high ceilings. Living room includes fireplace with access to private patio, house has lots of natural lighting and large open kitchen with pantry and breakfast nook.

This property provides a nice setting and is walking distance to Bernardo Winery with easy access to I-15, shopping and dining.

Oaks North Community Center included.

(RLNE5779576)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17634 Plaza Arica have any available units?
17634 Plaza Arica doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 17634 Plaza Arica have?
Some of 17634 Plaza Arica's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17634 Plaza Arica currently offering any rent specials?
17634 Plaza Arica is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17634 Plaza Arica pet-friendly?
No, 17634 Plaza Arica is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 17634 Plaza Arica offer parking?
Yes, 17634 Plaza Arica offers parking.
Does 17634 Plaza Arica have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17634 Plaza Arica does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17634 Plaza Arica have a pool?
No, 17634 Plaza Arica does not have a pool.
Does 17634 Plaza Arica have accessible units?
No, 17634 Plaza Arica does not have accessible units.
Does 17634 Plaza Arica have units with dishwashers?
No, 17634 Plaza Arica does not have units with dishwashers.

