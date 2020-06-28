All apartments in San Diego
1750 Kettner Boulevard
Last updated September 3 2019 at 10:24 AM

1750 Kettner Boulevard

1750 Kettner Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1750 Kettner Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92101
Harborview

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
hot tub
406 Available 10/01/19 Doma building - 2 parking spots - condo is now all white( no more color walls)

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/san-diego-ca?lid=12524558

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5111939)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1750 Kettner Boulevard have any available units?
1750 Kettner Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1750 Kettner Boulevard have?
Some of 1750 Kettner Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1750 Kettner Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1750 Kettner Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1750 Kettner Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1750 Kettner Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1750 Kettner Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1750 Kettner Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1750 Kettner Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1750 Kettner Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1750 Kettner Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1750 Kettner Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1750 Kettner Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1750 Kettner Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1750 Kettner Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1750 Kettner Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
