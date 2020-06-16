Amenities
17456 Fairlie Rd Available 06/19/20 Updated 2Bed/ 2Bath Condo In Rancho Bernardo Includes:Garage/Cable/Water/Trash! - Large single level condo in RB w/ 1 Car Garage. Close to Schools (Poway School District), freeways, shopping, golfing, restaurants, etc. Unit has newer carpet & wood laminate flooring. Washer/Dryer in Unit. Includes basic cable, water & trash.
KITCHEN FEATURES: Oven, Stove, New Refrigerator, Dishwasher
UNIT/PROPERTY FEATURES: Newer (Tile, Laminate, Carpet) Flooring, pool/spa, & tennis courts, Has Laundry room _includes Cable, Washer/Dryer, 1 Car Garage, 1 off street parking, No smoking, No pets.
Lease
PLEASE TAKE A DRIVE BY THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 452-1282 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.
Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount
Credit = FICO scores 650+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Good Rental References
GET A JUMP ON THE RENTAL PROCESS!! Complete and submit your application online. Note: a separate application with electronic signature is required for each adult, age 18 or older. Bring copies of your current pay stubs and $35 per application (cash or money orders only) to your viewing appointment.
Visit www.realtybyjd.com for a complete listing of available rentals
Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE3253318)