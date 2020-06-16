All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

17456 Fairlie Rd

17456 Fairlie Road · (619) 452-1282
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

17456 Fairlie Road, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 17456 Fairlie Rd · Avail. Jun 19

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1209 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
dogs allowed
17456 Fairlie Rd Available 06/19/20 Updated 2Bed/ 2Bath Condo In Rancho Bernardo Includes:Garage/Cable/Water/Trash! - Large single level condo in RB w/ 1 Car Garage. Close to Schools (Poway School District), freeways, shopping, golfing, restaurants, etc. Unit has newer carpet & wood laminate flooring. Washer/Dryer in Unit. Includes basic cable, water & trash.

KITCHEN FEATURES: Oven, Stove, New Refrigerator, Dishwasher

UNIT/PROPERTY FEATURES: Newer (Tile, Laminate, Carpet) Flooring, pool/spa, & tennis courts, Has Laundry room _includes Cable, Washer/Dryer, 1 Car Garage, 1 off street parking, No smoking, No pets.

Lease

PLEASE TAKE A DRIVE BY THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 452-1282 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount
Credit = FICO scores 650+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Good Rental References

GET A JUMP ON THE RENTAL PROCESS!! Complete and submit your application online. Note: a separate application with electronic signature is required for each adult, age 18 or older. Bring copies of your current pay stubs and $35 per application (cash or money orders only) to your viewing appointment.

Visit www.realtybyjd.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE3253318)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

