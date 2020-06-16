Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub tennis court dogs allowed

17456 Fairlie Rd Available 06/19/20 Updated 2Bed/ 2Bath Condo In Rancho Bernardo Includes:Garage/Cable/Water/Trash! - Large single level condo in RB w/ 1 Car Garage. Close to Schools (Poway School District), freeways, shopping, golfing, restaurants, etc. Unit has newer carpet & wood laminate flooring. Washer/Dryer in Unit. Includes basic cable, water & trash.



KITCHEN FEATURES: Oven, Stove, New Refrigerator, Dishwasher



UNIT/PROPERTY FEATURES: Newer (Tile, Laminate, Carpet) Flooring, pool/spa, & tennis courts, Has Laundry room _includes Cable, Washer/Dryer, 1 Car Garage, 1 off street parking, No smoking, No pets.



Lease



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount

Credit = FICO scores 650+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Good Rental References



No Dogs Allowed



