All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 17410 Plaza Sonrisada.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
17410 Plaza Sonrisada
Last updated April 10 2019 at 7:13 AM

17410 Plaza Sonrisada

17410 Plaza Sonrisada · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Rancho Bernardo
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

17410 Plaza Sonrisada, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
2/2 in Oaks North golf community, No care yard with 400 sq ft Covered Patio Brand new kitchen with high end appliances, 55/45 age restrictions 1 year lease Dog OK gas fireplace, oversize 2 car garage.
1st and $2500 deposit Great neighbors

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17410 Plaza Sonrisada have any available units?
17410 Plaza Sonrisada doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 17410 Plaza Sonrisada have?
Some of 17410 Plaza Sonrisada's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17410 Plaza Sonrisada currently offering any rent specials?
17410 Plaza Sonrisada is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17410 Plaza Sonrisada pet-friendly?
Yes, 17410 Plaza Sonrisada is pet friendly.
Does 17410 Plaza Sonrisada offer parking?
Yes, 17410 Plaza Sonrisada offers parking.
Does 17410 Plaza Sonrisada have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17410 Plaza Sonrisada does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17410 Plaza Sonrisada have a pool?
No, 17410 Plaza Sonrisada does not have a pool.
Does 17410 Plaza Sonrisada have accessible units?
No, 17410 Plaza Sonrisada does not have accessible units.
Does 17410 Plaza Sonrisada have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17410 Plaza Sonrisada has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avino
5040 Camino San Fermin
San Diego, CA 92130
La Jolla Blue
7039 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Luma
1440 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Urbana
450 10th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Prado Apartment Homes
6304 Rancho Mission Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Mesa Village
11355 Zapata Ave
San Diego, CA 92126
Mission Hills Commons
4021 Falcon St
San Diego, CA 92103
Windsong
4856 Del Monte Ave
San Diego, CA 92107

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University