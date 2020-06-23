All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

174 Treewood Street

174 Treewood Street · No Longer Available
Location

174 Treewood Street, San Diego, CA 92114
Encanto

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Encanto/ Lemon Grove Spacious 4 bedroom / 2 bath home! - Spacious 4 bedroom / 2 bath home central to all San Diego has to offer. Walk into the front door a spacious living room that flows into the kitchen complete with breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, and stylish granite counter-tops. 4 bedrooms make this house perfect for any family size. This home has central air and heating. Lush updated landscaping and a covered patio area provide a space for you to enjoy the coming San Diego months. 2 car garage and driveway allow for 4 off-street parking spaces.
No Section 8

(RLNE4352320)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 174 Treewood Street have any available units?
174 Treewood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 174 Treewood Street have?
Some of 174 Treewood Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 174 Treewood Street currently offering any rent specials?
174 Treewood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 174 Treewood Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 174 Treewood Street is pet friendly.
Does 174 Treewood Street offer parking?
Yes, 174 Treewood Street offers parking.
Does 174 Treewood Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 174 Treewood Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 174 Treewood Street have a pool?
No, 174 Treewood Street does not have a pool.
Does 174 Treewood Street have accessible units?
No, 174 Treewood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 174 Treewood Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 174 Treewood Street does not have units with dishwashers.
