174 Treewood Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Encanto/ Lemon Grove Spacious 4 bedroom / 2 bath home! - Spacious 4 bedroom / 2 bath home central to all San Diego has to offer. Walk into the front door a spacious living room that flows into the kitchen complete with breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, and stylish granite counter-tops. 4 bedrooms make this house perfect for any family size. This home has central air and heating. Lush updated landscaping and a covered patio area provide a space for you to enjoy the coming San Diego months. 2 car garage and driveway allow for 4 off-street parking spaces.

No Section 8



(RLNE4352320)