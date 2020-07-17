Rent Calculator
17381 Tablero Ct
Last updated June 15 2019 at 1:12 AM
17381 Tablero Ct
17381 Tablero Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
17381 Tablero Court, San Diego, CA 92127
Rancho Bernardo
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 17381 Tablero Ct have any available units?
17381 Tablero Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 17381 Tablero Ct currently offering any rent specials?
17381 Tablero Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17381 Tablero Ct pet-friendly?
No, 17381 Tablero Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 17381 Tablero Ct offer parking?
No, 17381 Tablero Ct does not offer parking.
Does 17381 Tablero Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17381 Tablero Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17381 Tablero Ct have a pool?
No, 17381 Tablero Ct does not have a pool.
Does 17381 Tablero Ct have accessible units?
No, 17381 Tablero Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 17381 Tablero Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 17381 Tablero Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17381 Tablero Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 17381 Tablero Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
