1730 Los Altos Way

Kate Sessions Park is ideal for this 3BR, 2.5BA classic ranch style home! With plenty of storage, home features a large eat in kitchen w/new electric cooktop, refrigerator, microwave & dishwasher plus a built-In desk w/drawers! Separate laundry room w/hook-ups ready for your washer/dryer. Cozy double-sided fireplace adorns the living/family room. Freshly painted with new blinds & newer luxurious carpeting. Situated on large lot w/mature fruit trees and patio. 2 Car Garage. Gardener Included. NO SMOKERS.