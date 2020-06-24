All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 1730 Los Altos Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
1730 Los Altos Way
Last updated June 14 2019 at 2:16 PM

1730 Los Altos Way

1730 Los Altos Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Pacific Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1730 Los Altos Way, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Kate Sessions Park is ideal for this 3BR, 2.5BA classic ranch style home! With plenty of storage, home features a large eat in kitchen w/new electric cooktop, refrigerator, microwave & dishwasher plus a built-In desk w/drawers! Separate laundry room w/hook-ups ready for your washer/dryer. Cozy double-sided fireplace adorns the living/family room. Freshly painted with new blinds & newer luxurious carpeting. Situated on large lot w/mature fruit trees and patio. 2 Car Garage. Gardener Included. NO SMOKERS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1730 Los Altos Way have any available units?
1730 Los Altos Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1730 Los Altos Way have?
Some of 1730 Los Altos Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1730 Los Altos Way currently offering any rent specials?
1730 Los Altos Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1730 Los Altos Way pet-friendly?
No, 1730 Los Altos Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1730 Los Altos Way offer parking?
Yes, 1730 Los Altos Way offers parking.
Does 1730 Los Altos Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1730 Los Altos Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1730 Los Altos Way have a pool?
No, 1730 Los Altos Way does not have a pool.
Does 1730 Los Altos Way have accessible units?
No, 1730 Los Altos Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1730 Los Altos Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1730 Los Altos Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alexan ALX
300 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Canyon Ridge
3187 Cowley Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Greenfield Village
5540 Ocean Gate Ln
San Diego, CA 92154
eaves Rancho Penasquitos
10024 Paseo Montril
San Diego, CA 92129
Fifty Twenty-Five
5025 Collwood Blvd
San Diego, CA 92115
The Ridge at San Diego
4665 Home Ave
San Diego, CA 92105
Oro Vista Villas
1767 Oro Vista Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Mission Pacific
4454 44th St
San Diego, CA 92115

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University