Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 173 Siena St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
173 Siena St
Last updated March 3 2020 at 3:09 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
173 Siena St
173 Siena Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
173 Siena Street, San Diego, CA 92114
Skyline
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 173 Siena St have any available units?
173 Siena St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 173 Siena St currently offering any rent specials?
173 Siena St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 173 Siena St pet-friendly?
No, 173 Siena St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 173 Siena St offer parking?
No, 173 Siena St does not offer parking.
Does 173 Siena St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 173 Siena St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 173 Siena St have a pool?
No, 173 Siena St does not have a pool.
Does 173 Siena St have accessible units?
No, 173 Siena St does not have accessible units.
Does 173 Siena St have units with dishwashers?
No, 173 Siena St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 173 Siena St have units with air conditioning?
No, 173 Siena St does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Vive on the Park
8725 Ariva Court
San Diego, CA 92123
Vora Mission Gorge
4440 Twain Ave
San Diego, CA 92120
eaves Rancho Penasquitos
10024 Paseo Montril
San Diego, CA 92129
The Reserve At 4s Ranch
10411 Reserve Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Navajo Bluffs
6575 Jaffe Ct
San Diego, CA 92119
Park 12 II
100 Park Center Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101
Shift Apartments
1501 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Nobel Court
3707 Nobel Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Similar Pages
San Diego 1 Bedrooms
San Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with Parking
San Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chula Vista, CA
Irvine, CA
Escondido, CA
Oceanside, CA
Corona, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Vista, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Mira Mesa
University City
Carmel Valley
Pacific Beach
East Village
La Jolla
Rancho Penasquitos
Rancho Bernardo
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
San Diego City College
San Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University