San Diego, CA
1726 Petal Drive
Last updated September 24 2019 at 9:45 AM

1726 Petal Drive

1726 Petal Drive
Location

1726 Petal Drive, San Diego, CA 92114
Bay Terraces

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
1726 Petal Dr -Recently remodeled 4bd/2ba single level - 1726 Petal Drive
San Diego, CA 92114
Paradise Hills
4 Bedrooms, 2 Baths
$2,895 month, $2,800 Deposit

Recently remodeled 4 bedroom/2 bath single level home, newer shaker cabinets with granite countertops including stainless steel stove, dishwasher, and refrigerator. Open living room with faux wood blinds. Bedrooms all have mirrored closet doors. Bathrooms have been remodeled. Large covered back patio and landscaped front yard, 2 car garage, washer and dryer hook-ups.

Great neighborhood, close to everything, right between Paradise and Emerald Hills, close to Paradise Hills Park and Recreation Center, Nye Elementary, less than 5 minute drive to Plaza Bonita Shopping Center, Super Easy Freeway access to 805/54/125.

Lease: 1 year lease
Pets: Not allowed
Parking: 2 car garage
Available: NOW
Contact Information: - Text/Call Leasing 619.804.3325

Appliances
Washer/Dryer Hookups
Range/Oven
Refrigerator
Sink Disposal

Interior Amenities
Blinds
Window Covering
Carpet
Fireplace
Ceiling Fans
Exterior Amenities
Patio
Yard
Backyard

Other
Garage Included
Lots of Closet Space
Lush Landscaping
Mirrored Closet Doors

Cal BRE#01317589
Rental Rates and Terms Are Subject To Change Without Notice

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2266291)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1726 Petal Drive have any available units?
1726 Petal Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1726 Petal Drive have?
Some of 1726 Petal Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1726 Petal Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1726 Petal Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1726 Petal Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1726 Petal Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1726 Petal Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1726 Petal Drive offers parking.
Does 1726 Petal Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1726 Petal Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1726 Petal Drive have a pool?
No, 1726 Petal Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1726 Petal Drive have accessible units?
No, 1726 Petal Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1726 Petal Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1726 Petal Drive has units with dishwashers.
