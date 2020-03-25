Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

1726 Petal Dr -Recently remodeled 4bd/2ba single level - 1726 Petal Drive

San Diego, CA 92114

Paradise Hills

4 Bedrooms, 2 Baths

$2,895 month, $2,800 Deposit



APPLY ONLINE WWW.SDPROPERTYMANAGER.COM



Recently remodeled 4 bedroom/2 bath single level home, newer shaker cabinets with granite countertops including stainless steel stove, dishwasher, and refrigerator. Open living room with faux wood blinds. Bedrooms all have mirrored closet doors. Bathrooms have been remodeled. Large covered back patio and landscaped front yard, 2 car garage, washer and dryer hook-ups.



Great neighborhood, close to everything, right between Paradise and Emerald Hills, close to Paradise Hills Park and Recreation Center, Nye Elementary, less than 5 minute drive to Plaza Bonita Shopping Center, Super Easy Freeway access to 805/54/125.



Lease: 1 year lease

Pets: Not allowed

Parking: 2 car garage

Available: NOW

Contact Information: - Text/Call Leasing 619.804.3325



Appliances

Washer/Dryer Hookups

Range/Oven

Refrigerator

Sink Disposal



Interior Amenities

Blinds

Window Covering

Carpet

Fireplace

Ceiling Fans

Exterior Amenities

Patio

Yard

Backyard



Other

Garage Included

Lots of Closet Space

Lush Landscaping

Mirrored Closet Doors



APPLY ONLINE WWW.SDPROPERTYMANAGER.COM



Cal BRE#01317589

Rental Rates and Terms Are Subject To Change Without Notice



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2266291)