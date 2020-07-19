Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
17181 W. Bernardo Dr.
17181 W Bernardo Dr W
·
No Longer Available
Location
17181 W Bernardo Dr W, San Diego, CA 92127
Rancho Bernardo
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 17181 W. Bernardo Dr. have any available units?
17181 W. Bernardo Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time.
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 17181 W. Bernardo Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
17181 W. Bernardo Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17181 W. Bernardo Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 17181 W. Bernardo Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 17181 W. Bernardo Dr. offer parking?
No, 17181 W. Bernardo Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 17181 W. Bernardo Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17181 W. Bernardo Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17181 W. Bernardo Dr. have a pool?
No, 17181 W. Bernardo Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 17181 W. Bernardo Dr. have accessible units?
No, 17181 W. Bernardo Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 17181 W. Bernardo Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 17181 W. Bernardo Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17181 W. Bernardo Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 17181 W. Bernardo Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
