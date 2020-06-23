17081 Capilla Court, San Diego, CA 92127 Rancho Bernardo
Amenities
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Westwood Club Membership comes with the rental. Landscaping service comes with the rental. Large Corner lot. Ample storage above the garage. New Heating/Cooling System. Majority of Windows have been replaced with double panes. 90% Hardwood floors. Newly painted.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 17081 Capilla Ct have any available units?
17081 Capilla Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 17081 Capilla Ct currently offering any rent specials?
17081 Capilla Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.