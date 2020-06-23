All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 2 2019 at 4:13 PM

17081 Capilla Ct

17081 Capilla Court · No Longer Available
Location

17081 Capilla Court, San Diego, CA 92127
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Westwood Club Membership comes with the rental. Landscaping service comes with the rental. Large Corner lot. Ample storage above the garage. New Heating/Cooling System. Majority of Windows have been replaced with double panes. 90% Hardwood floors. Newly painted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17081 Capilla Ct have any available units?
17081 Capilla Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 17081 Capilla Ct currently offering any rent specials?
17081 Capilla Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17081 Capilla Ct pet-friendly?
No, 17081 Capilla Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 17081 Capilla Ct offer parking?
Yes, 17081 Capilla Ct offers parking.
Does 17081 Capilla Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17081 Capilla Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17081 Capilla Ct have a pool?
No, 17081 Capilla Ct does not have a pool.
Does 17081 Capilla Ct have accessible units?
No, 17081 Capilla Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 17081 Capilla Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 17081 Capilla Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17081 Capilla Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 17081 Capilla Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
