Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
1695 Planicie Way
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:23 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1695 Planicie Way
1695 Planicie Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1695 Planicie Way, San Diego, CA 92154
Nestor
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1695 Planicie Way Available 05/15/20 3br 2 bath house - 3 br 2 ba
2 car garage house.
CALL (619) 227-4803 FOR MORE INFORMATION.
(RLNE5764543)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1695 Planicie Way have any available units?
1695 Planicie Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 1695 Planicie Way currently offering any rent specials?
1695 Planicie Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1695 Planicie Way pet-friendly?
No, 1695 Planicie Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 1695 Planicie Way offer parking?
Yes, 1695 Planicie Way offers parking.
Does 1695 Planicie Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1695 Planicie Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1695 Planicie Way have a pool?
No, 1695 Planicie Way does not have a pool.
Does 1695 Planicie Way have accessible units?
No, 1695 Planicie Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1695 Planicie Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1695 Planicie Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1695 Planicie Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1695 Planicie Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
