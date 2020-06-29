All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 1695 Planicie Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
1695 Planicie Way
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:23 AM

1695 Planicie Way

1695 Planicie Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Nestor
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1695 Planicie Way, San Diego, CA 92154
Nestor

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1695 Planicie Way Available 05/15/20 3br 2 bath house - 3 br 2 ba
2 car garage house.
CALL (619) 227-4803 FOR MORE INFORMATION.

(RLNE5764543)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1695 Planicie Way have any available units?
1695 Planicie Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 1695 Planicie Way currently offering any rent specials?
1695 Planicie Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1695 Planicie Way pet-friendly?
No, 1695 Planicie Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1695 Planicie Way offer parking?
Yes, 1695 Planicie Way offers parking.
Does 1695 Planicie Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1695 Planicie Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1695 Planicie Way have a pool?
No, 1695 Planicie Way does not have a pool.
Does 1695 Planicie Way have accessible units?
No, 1695 Planicie Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1695 Planicie Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1695 Planicie Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1695 Planicie Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1695 Planicie Way does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Tuscany
1670 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Fashion Terrace Apartments
6888 Friars Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Vora Mission Gorge
4440 Twain Ave
San Diego, CA 92120
BLVD North Park
2020 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92104
Ocean House on Prospect Apartment Homes
400 Prospect St
San Diego, CA 92037
The Landings at Oceanview Hills
455 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Potomac Square Apartments
6345 Potomac St
San Diego, CA 92139
Villa Bahia
2307 E Beyer Blvd
San Diego, CA 92173

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University