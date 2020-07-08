Rent Calculator
1687 Pentecost Way 1
1687 Pentecost Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
San Diego
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Location
1687 Pentecost Way, San Diego, CA 92105
Oak Park
Amenities
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Unit 1 Available 06/01/20 2 bed 1 bath Condominium - Property Id: 273052
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/273052
Property Id 273052
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5752753)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1687 Pentecost Way 1 have any available units?
1687 Pentecost Way 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1687 Pentecost Way 1 have?
Some of 1687 Pentecost Way 1's amenities include some paid utils, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1687 Pentecost Way 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1687 Pentecost Way 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1687 Pentecost Way 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1687 Pentecost Way 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 1687 Pentecost Way 1 offer parking?
No, 1687 Pentecost Way 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1687 Pentecost Way 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1687 Pentecost Way 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1687 Pentecost Way 1 have a pool?
No, 1687 Pentecost Way 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1687 Pentecost Way 1 have accessible units?
No, 1687 Pentecost Way 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1687 Pentecost Way 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1687 Pentecost Way 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
