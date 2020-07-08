All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

1687 Pentecost Way 1

1687 Pentecost Way · No Longer Available
Location

1687 Pentecost Way, San Diego, CA 92105
Oak Park

Amenities

some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Unit 1 Available 06/01/20 2 bed 1 bath Condominium - Property Id: 273052

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/273052
Property Id 273052

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5752753)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1687 Pentecost Way 1 have any available units?
1687 Pentecost Way 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1687 Pentecost Way 1 have?
Some of 1687 Pentecost Way 1's amenities include some paid utils, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1687 Pentecost Way 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1687 Pentecost Way 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1687 Pentecost Way 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1687 Pentecost Way 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1687 Pentecost Way 1 offer parking?
No, 1687 Pentecost Way 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1687 Pentecost Way 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1687 Pentecost Way 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1687 Pentecost Way 1 have a pool?
No, 1687 Pentecost Way 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1687 Pentecost Way 1 have accessible units?
No, 1687 Pentecost Way 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1687 Pentecost Way 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1687 Pentecost Way 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

