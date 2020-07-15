All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
16741 Obispo Lane
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

16741 Obispo Lane

16741 Obispo Lane · (760) 525-0686
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

16741 Obispo Lane, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 16741 Obispo Lane · Avail. now

$2,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1395 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
coffee bar
clubhouse
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
parking
pool
garage
Special!! Unobstructed views of the mountains from your living room in the Seven Oaks 55+ community - Special: Sign Lease by July 15th and first months rent is $2500.00. After rent would go back to $2600.00 per month.

3 Bedrooms
2 Bath
55+ quiet community
Single Story
Low maintenance yard with gardener
Amazing view
Shopping close
Close community
1,395 sq ft.

This bright detached home features 3 bedrooms with 2 baths with amazing views from the living room or the back patio. Two car attached garage with garage opener. Spacious kitchen comes with Fridge, Gas Stove/Oven and microwave oven.

The backyard is no maintenance with a gardener taking care of it all, with a view of the mountains that is just amazing. Sitting in the living room or on the back patio, you will be able to enjoy that view.

It is a tight 55+ community with a club house and activity center, all included in the rent.

Near shopping, restaurants, coffee shops, schools and so much more!

Professionally managed by Grey Falcon Properties.
Please contact Russ Tarvin at 760-525-0686
Associate Licensee CalBRE#02078626
Aaron Ross Broker CalBRE#01865640

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5873583)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16741 Obispo Lane have any available units?
16741 Obispo Lane has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 16741 Obispo Lane have?
Some of 16741 Obispo Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16741 Obispo Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16741 Obispo Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16741 Obispo Lane pet-friendly?
No, 16741 Obispo Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 16741 Obispo Lane offer parking?
Yes, 16741 Obispo Lane offers parking.
Does 16741 Obispo Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16741 Obispo Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16741 Obispo Lane have a pool?
Yes, 16741 Obispo Lane has a pool.
Does 16741 Obispo Lane have accessible units?
No, 16741 Obispo Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 16741 Obispo Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 16741 Obispo Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
