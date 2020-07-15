16741 Obispo Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony garage pool coffee bar clubhouse microwave

Unit Amenities microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar parking pool garage

Special!! Unobstructed views of the mountains from your living room in the Seven Oaks 55+ community - Special: Sign Lease by July 15th and first months rent is $2500.00. After rent would go back to $2600.00 per month.



3 Bedrooms

2 Bath

55+ quiet community

Single Story

Low maintenance yard with gardener

Amazing view

Shopping close

Close community

1,395 sq ft.



This bright detached home features 3 bedrooms with 2 baths with amazing views from the living room or the back patio. Two car attached garage with garage opener. Spacious kitchen comes with Fridge, Gas Stove/Oven and microwave oven.



The backyard is no maintenance with a gardener taking care of it all, with a view of the mountains that is just amazing. Sitting in the living room or on the back patio, you will be able to enjoy that view.



It is a tight 55+ community with a club house and activity center, all included in the rent.



Near shopping, restaurants, coffee shops, schools and so much more!



Professionally managed by Grey Falcon Properties.

Please contact Russ Tarvin at 760-525-0686

Associate Licensee CalBRE#02078626

Aaron Ross Broker CalBRE#01865640



No Pets Allowed



