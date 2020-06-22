All apartments in San Diego
16733 Obispo Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

16733 Obispo Lane

16733 Obispo Lane · No Longer Available
Location

16733 Obispo Lane, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 55+ single family house has a sweeping open view single family home- just 3 blocks east of Rancho Bernardo’s Town Center on a small cul-de-sac street. Sits in a freshly upgraded 2 bedroom/1 bathroom with 1 car garage. Beautiful sunny East open view of mountain tops and trees. Full rear yard patio and low maintenance front and rear yards.

Interior has fresh paint, updated bathroom and window coverings. Additionally, a rear family room was added with sliding door to back patio. Central Air and heat. This shows owners pride and has never been rented before.

Apply today, this house will not last long. Applicants will be subject to a credit and criminal check for qualification purposes. Sorry Pets and no section 8. Please call our office, Rancho Mesa Properties, for any questions or to set up a showing time. 858-576-2176

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,095, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,100, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16733 Obispo Lane have any available units?
16733 Obispo Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 16733 Obispo Lane have?
Some of 16733 Obispo Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16733 Obispo Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16733 Obispo Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16733 Obispo Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 16733 Obispo Lane is pet friendly.
Does 16733 Obispo Lane offer parking?
Yes, 16733 Obispo Lane does offer parking.
Does 16733 Obispo Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16733 Obispo Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16733 Obispo Lane have a pool?
No, 16733 Obispo Lane does not have a pool.
Does 16733 Obispo Lane have accessible units?
No, 16733 Obispo Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 16733 Obispo Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 16733 Obispo Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
