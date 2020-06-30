All apartments in San Diego
Last updated February 24 2020 at 7:49 PM

1667 Missouri St

1667 Missouri Street
Location

1667 Missouri Street, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Pacific Beach townhome with 3 bedrooms and 3 ensuite baths close to shopping, restaurants, beach, and bay. Located in a small, quiet 4-unit complex. Almost 1500 sq ft and 3 levels. Vaulted ceilings w/ skylights upstairs, central heating, 2 fireplaces, & ceiling fans in each room. Kitchen has newer stainless steel appliances - gas stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave. Newer laminate floors, washer/dryer, private garden patio, 3 balconies, attached garage. No pets/smoking. Water/trash included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1667 Missouri St have any available units?
1667 Missouri St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1667 Missouri St have?
Some of 1667 Missouri St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1667 Missouri St currently offering any rent specials?
1667 Missouri St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1667 Missouri St pet-friendly?
No, 1667 Missouri St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1667 Missouri St offer parking?
Yes, 1667 Missouri St offers parking.
Does 1667 Missouri St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1667 Missouri St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1667 Missouri St have a pool?
No, 1667 Missouri St does not have a pool.
Does 1667 Missouri St have accessible units?
No, 1667 Missouri St does not have accessible units.
Does 1667 Missouri St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1667 Missouri St has units with dishwashers.

