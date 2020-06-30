16621 San Salvador Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool

***Must be 55Yrs Old***Gorgeous Views!!! Lovely well maintained and updated home is full of natural light. Great floor plan all on one level. Move in ready condition with refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Low care yard (tenant maintains) has a large patio that is perfect for entertaining! Exhaust fan/attic fans keep utility costs lower in summer! Sought after cul de sac location. Seven Oaks 55+ neighborhood offers a Community Center with pool, craft rooms and many planned activities.