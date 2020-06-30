All apartments in San Diego
16621 San Salvador Ct
16621 San Salvador Ct

16621 San Salvador Court · No Longer Available
Location

16621 San Salvador Court, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
***Must be 55Yrs Old***Gorgeous Views!!! Lovely well maintained and updated home is full of natural light. Great floor plan all on one level. Move in ready condition with refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Low care yard (tenant maintains) has a large patio that is perfect for entertaining! Exhaust fan/attic fans keep utility costs lower in summer! Sought after cul de sac location. Seven Oaks 55+ neighborhood offers a Community Center with pool, craft rooms and many planned activities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16621 San Salvador Ct have any available units?
16621 San Salvador Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 16621 San Salvador Ct have?
Some of 16621 San Salvador Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16621 San Salvador Ct currently offering any rent specials?
16621 San Salvador Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16621 San Salvador Ct pet-friendly?
No, 16621 San Salvador Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 16621 San Salvador Ct offer parking?
Yes, 16621 San Salvador Ct offers parking.
Does 16621 San Salvador Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16621 San Salvador Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16621 San Salvador Ct have a pool?
Yes, 16621 San Salvador Ct has a pool.
Does 16621 San Salvador Ct have accessible units?
No, 16621 San Salvador Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 16621 San Salvador Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16621 San Salvador Ct has units with dishwashers.

