San Diego, CA
1652 Reed
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1652 Reed
1652 Reed Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
1652 Reed Avenue, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1652 Reed have any available units?
1652 Reed doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1652 Reed have?
Some of 1652 Reed's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1652 Reed currently offering any rent specials?
1652 Reed is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1652 Reed pet-friendly?
No, 1652 Reed is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 1652 Reed offer parking?
No, 1652 Reed does not offer parking.
Does 1652 Reed have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1652 Reed offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1652 Reed have a pool?
No, 1652 Reed does not have a pool.
Does 1652 Reed have accessible units?
No, 1652 Reed does not have accessible units.
Does 1652 Reed have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1652 Reed has units with dishwashers.
