1645 Emerald
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:27 AM
1645 Emerald
1645 Emerald Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1645 Emerald Street, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach
Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Highly desirable large one bedroom unit in quieter Pacific Beach neighborhood right behind Trader Joes! Wont last.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1645 Emerald have any available units?
1645 Emerald doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 1645 Emerald currently offering any rent specials?
1645 Emerald is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1645 Emerald pet-friendly?
No, 1645 Emerald is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 1645 Emerald offer parking?
No, 1645 Emerald does not offer parking.
Does 1645 Emerald have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1645 Emerald does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1645 Emerald have a pool?
No, 1645 Emerald does not have a pool.
Does 1645 Emerald have accessible units?
No, 1645 Emerald does not have accessible units.
Does 1645 Emerald have units with dishwashers?
No, 1645 Emerald does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1645 Emerald have units with air conditioning?
No, 1645 Emerald does not have units with air conditioning.
