Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage guest parking

16391 Veridian Circle Available 09/15/19 4S Ranch Luxury Townhome, 3 years old, 2 car attached garage, 3/2.5, Gated Community - Newer Townhome has upscale finishes and look and feel. Open concept kitchen, dining, and great room. Bright and light, even has windows in the garage. Community is surrounded by valleys and open space with lots of great trails. Nature lover's oasis. Dream kitchen with stainless steel appliances, island, and beaucoup cabinets. We love the master bath and walk in closet. Dual sinks in master bath. Separate laundry room with deep sink is where it should be - handy to the bedrooms. Suggested Poway Unified Public Schools - Del Sur Elementary, Solana Santa Fe Elementary, Oak Valley Middle, and Del Norte High School. ***IMPORTANT, THE ATTACHED INTERIOR PHOTOS ARE FROM THE ORIGINAL MODEL OF OUR FLOOR PLAN.*** Actual unit is reversed.



Contact Susan Miller for a tour. 858.945.2360 cell/text. (DRE # 004878). Quickest way to respond is via the website you used to respond to this ad. Chase Pacific Property Management is the ONLY company contracted to represent this property. (DRE #00576911).



No Pets Allowed



