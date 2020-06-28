All apartments in San Diego
Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

16391 Veridian Circle

16391 Veridian Circle · No Longer Available
Location

16391 Veridian Circle, San Diego, CA 92127
Black Mountain Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
16391 Veridian Circle Available 09/15/19 4S Ranch Luxury Townhome, 3 years old, 2 car attached garage, 3/2.5, Gated Community - Newer Townhome has upscale finishes and look and feel. Open concept kitchen, dining, and great room. Bright and light, even has windows in the garage. Community is surrounded by valleys and open space with lots of great trails. Nature lover's oasis. Dream kitchen with stainless steel appliances, island, and beaucoup cabinets. We love the master bath and walk in closet. Dual sinks in master bath. Separate laundry room with deep sink is where it should be - handy to the bedrooms. Suggested Poway Unified Public Schools - Del Sur Elementary, Solana Santa Fe Elementary, Oak Valley Middle, and Del Norte High School. ***IMPORTANT, THE ATTACHED INTERIOR PHOTOS ARE FROM THE ORIGINAL MODEL OF OUR FLOOR PLAN.*** Actual unit is reversed.

Contact Susan Miller for a tour. 858.945.2360 cell/text. (DRE # 004878). Quickest way to respond is via the website you used to respond to this ad. Chase Pacific Property Management is the ONLY company contracted to represent this property. (DRE #00576911).

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5083866)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16391 Veridian Circle have any available units?
16391 Veridian Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 16391 Veridian Circle have?
Some of 16391 Veridian Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16391 Veridian Circle currently offering any rent specials?
16391 Veridian Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16391 Veridian Circle pet-friendly?
No, 16391 Veridian Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 16391 Veridian Circle offer parking?
Yes, 16391 Veridian Circle offers parking.
Does 16391 Veridian Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16391 Veridian Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16391 Veridian Circle have a pool?
Yes, 16391 Veridian Circle has a pool.
Does 16391 Veridian Circle have accessible units?
No, 16391 Veridian Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 16391 Veridian Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16391 Veridian Circle has units with dishwashers.
