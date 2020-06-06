1638 Brenner Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Original owner has taken good care of this home. Laminate flooring in all areas except bedrooms, remodeled kitchen, gas appliances ( refrigerator, washer, dryer included), spacious master bedroom, new forced air heater, neutral colored paint, enclosed 15x10 patio, cul de sac location, low maintenance yard. Gardener included. 2 car attached garage, spacious backyard with views of canyon, mountains and hills. Easy access to freeways, 15 minutes from Naval bases 32nd street and Downton San Diego.