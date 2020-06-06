All apartments in San Diego
San Diego, CA
1638 Brenner Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1638 Brenner Way

1638 Brenner Way · No Longer Available
Location

1638 Brenner Way, San Diego, CA 92114
Bay Terraces

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Original owner has taken good care of this home. Laminate flooring in all areas except bedrooms, remodeled kitchen, gas appliances ( refrigerator, washer, dryer included), spacious master bedroom, new forced air heater, neutral colored paint, enclosed 15x10 patio, cul de sac location, low maintenance yard. Gardener included. 2 car attached garage, spacious backyard with views of canyon, mountains and hills. Easy access to freeways, 15 minutes from Naval bases 32nd street and Downton San Diego.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1638 Brenner Way have any available units?
1638 Brenner Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1638 Brenner Way have?
Some of 1638 Brenner Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1638 Brenner Way currently offering any rent specials?
1638 Brenner Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1638 Brenner Way pet-friendly?
No, 1638 Brenner Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1638 Brenner Way offer parking?
Yes, 1638 Brenner Way offers parking.
Does 1638 Brenner Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1638 Brenner Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1638 Brenner Way have a pool?
No, 1638 Brenner Way does not have a pool.
Does 1638 Brenner Way have accessible units?
No, 1638 Brenner Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1638 Brenner Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1638 Brenner Way does not have units with dishwashers.
