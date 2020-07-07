Rent Calculator
All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 1638 1/2 Edgemont.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
San Diego, CA
/
1638 1/2 Edgemont
Last updated December 3 2019 at 2:13 PM
1 of 10
1638 1/2 Edgemont
1638 1/2 Edgemont St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1638 1/2 Edgemont St, San Diego, CA 92102
South Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1638 1/2 Edgemont have any available units?
1638 1/2 Edgemont doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1638 1/2 Edgemont have?
Some of 1638 1/2 Edgemont's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1638 1/2 Edgemont currently offering any rent specials?
1638 1/2 Edgemont is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1638 1/2 Edgemont pet-friendly?
No, 1638 1/2 Edgemont is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 1638 1/2 Edgemont offer parking?
No, 1638 1/2 Edgemont does not offer parking.
Does 1638 1/2 Edgemont have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1638 1/2 Edgemont offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1638 1/2 Edgemont have a pool?
No, 1638 1/2 Edgemont does not have a pool.
Does 1638 1/2 Edgemont have accessible units?
No, 1638 1/2 Edgemont does not have accessible units.
Does 1638 1/2 Edgemont have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1638 1/2 Edgemont has units with dishwashers.
Lake Forest, CA
