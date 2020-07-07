All apartments in San Diego
Last updated December 3 2019 at 2:13 PM

1638 1/2 Edgemont

1638 1/2 Edgemont St · No Longer Available
Location

1638 1/2 Edgemont St, San Diego, CA 92102
South Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1638 1/2 Edgemont have any available units?
1638 1/2 Edgemont doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1638 1/2 Edgemont have?
Some of 1638 1/2 Edgemont's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1638 1/2 Edgemont currently offering any rent specials?
1638 1/2 Edgemont is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1638 1/2 Edgemont pet-friendly?
No, 1638 1/2 Edgemont is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1638 1/2 Edgemont offer parking?
No, 1638 1/2 Edgemont does not offer parking.
Does 1638 1/2 Edgemont have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1638 1/2 Edgemont offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1638 1/2 Edgemont have a pool?
No, 1638 1/2 Edgemont does not have a pool.
Does 1638 1/2 Edgemont have accessible units?
No, 1638 1/2 Edgemont does not have accessible units.
Does 1638 1/2 Edgemont have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1638 1/2 Edgemont has units with dishwashers.

