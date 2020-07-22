All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 1634 Via Corona.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
1634 Via Corona
Last updated January 29 2020 at 6:18 AM

1634 Via Corona

1634 Via Corona · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
La Jolla
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1634 Via Corona, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla

Amenities

parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1634 Via Corona have any available units?
1634 Via Corona doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 1634 Via Corona currently offering any rent specials?
1634 Via Corona is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1634 Via Corona pet-friendly?
No, 1634 Via Corona is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1634 Via Corona offer parking?
Yes, 1634 Via Corona offers parking.
Does 1634 Via Corona have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1634 Via Corona does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1634 Via Corona have a pool?
No, 1634 Via Corona does not have a pool.
Does 1634 Via Corona have accessible units?
No, 1634 Via Corona does not have accessible units.
Does 1634 Via Corona have units with dishwashers?
No, 1634 Via Corona does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1634 Via Corona have units with air conditioning?
No, 1634 Via Corona does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Missions
2242 Gill Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
Club River Run
10041 Rio San Diego Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
Cityview SD
840 17th St
San Diego, CA 92101
LUX UTC
4200 Brook Court
San Diego, CA 95356
The Promenade Rio Vista
2185 Station Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
Village Square
8683 Via Mallorca
San Diego, CA 92037
The Ridge at San Diego
4665 Home Ave
San Diego, CA 92105
SOFI Highlands
11600 Compass Point Dr N
San Diego, CA 92126

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSan Diego 2 Bedroom Apartments
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Escondido, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CA
Lake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
East VillageNorth ParkRancho Penasquitos
Rancho BernardoMission Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University