Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
1634 Via Corona
Last updated January 29 2020 at 6:18 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1634 Via Corona
1634 Via Corona
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1634 Via Corona, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla
Amenities
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1634 Via Corona have any available units?
1634 Via Corona doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 1634 Via Corona currently offering any rent specials?
1634 Via Corona is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1634 Via Corona pet-friendly?
No, 1634 Via Corona is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 1634 Via Corona offer parking?
Yes, 1634 Via Corona offers parking.
Does 1634 Via Corona have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1634 Via Corona does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1634 Via Corona have a pool?
No, 1634 Via Corona does not have a pool.
Does 1634 Via Corona have accessible units?
No, 1634 Via Corona does not have accessible units.
Does 1634 Via Corona have units with dishwashers?
No, 1634 Via Corona does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1634 Via Corona have units with air conditioning?
No, 1634 Via Corona does not have units with air conditioning.
