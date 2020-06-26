All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 2 2020 at 11:30 AM

16309 Veridian Circle

16309 Veridian Cir · No Longer Available
Location

16309 Veridian Cir, San Diego, CA 92127
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16309 Veridian Circle have any available units?
16309 Veridian Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 16309 Veridian Circle have?
Some of 16309 Veridian Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16309 Veridian Circle currently offering any rent specials?
16309 Veridian Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16309 Veridian Circle pet-friendly?
No, 16309 Veridian Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 16309 Veridian Circle offer parking?
No, 16309 Veridian Circle does not offer parking.
Does 16309 Veridian Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16309 Veridian Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16309 Veridian Circle have a pool?
Yes, 16309 Veridian Circle has a pool.
Does 16309 Veridian Circle have accessible units?
No, 16309 Veridian Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 16309 Veridian Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16309 Veridian Circle has units with dishwashers.

