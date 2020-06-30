Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 16120 Avenida Venusto.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
16120 Avenida Venusto
Last updated February 12 2020 at 9:25 AM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
16120 Avenida Venusto
16120 Avenida Venusto
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Rancho Bernardo
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
16120 Avenida Venusto, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo
Amenities
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16120 Avenida Venusto have any available units?
16120 Avenida Venusto doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 16120 Avenida Venusto currently offering any rent specials?
16120 Avenida Venusto is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16120 Avenida Venusto pet-friendly?
No, 16120 Avenida Venusto is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 16120 Avenida Venusto offer parking?
No, 16120 Avenida Venusto does not offer parking.
Does 16120 Avenida Venusto have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16120 Avenida Venusto does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16120 Avenida Venusto have a pool?
Yes, 16120 Avenida Venusto has a pool.
Does 16120 Avenida Venusto have accessible units?
No, 16120 Avenida Venusto does not have accessible units.
Does 16120 Avenida Venusto have units with dishwashers?
No, 16120 Avenida Venusto does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16120 Avenida Venusto have units with air conditioning?
No, 16120 Avenida Venusto does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Casas
10802-B Camino Ruiz
San Diego, CA 92126
Mission Trails
6975 Golfcrest Dr
San Diego, CA 92119
The Rey
801 A St
San Diego, CA 92101
Signature Point
13006 Signature Pt
San Diego, CA 92130
Jefferson Pacific Beach
4275 Mission Bay Drive
San Diego, CA 92109
Verge
6850 Mission Gorge Rd
San Diego, CA 92120
Broadstone Little Italy
1980 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Nobel Court
3707 Nobel Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Similar Pages
San Diego 1 Bedrooms
San Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with Parking
San Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chula Vista, CA
Irvine, CA
Escondido, CA
Oceanside, CA
Corona, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Vista, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Mira Mesa
University City
Carmel Valley
Pacific Beach
East Village
La Jolla
Rancho Penasquitos
Rancho Bernardo
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
San Diego City College
San Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University