Last updated July 17 2019 at 3:08 AM

16023 Caminito De Las Noches

16023 Caminito De Las Noches · No Longer Available
Location

16023 Caminito De Las Noches, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
Great Location with easy freeway access. 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath. 2 story home. Poway school district. Bernado Heights neighborhood. Community Clubhouse with pool and tennis. Close to shopping. Listing Agent is the owner of the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16023 Caminito De Las Noches have any available units?
16023 Caminito De Las Noches doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 16023 Caminito De Las Noches currently offering any rent specials?
16023 Caminito De Las Noches is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16023 Caminito De Las Noches pet-friendly?
No, 16023 Caminito De Las Noches is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 16023 Caminito De Las Noches offer parking?
No, 16023 Caminito De Las Noches does not offer parking.
Does 16023 Caminito De Las Noches have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16023 Caminito De Las Noches does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16023 Caminito De Las Noches have a pool?
Yes, 16023 Caminito De Las Noches has a pool.
Does 16023 Caminito De Las Noches have accessible units?
No, 16023 Caminito De Las Noches does not have accessible units.
Does 16023 Caminito De Las Noches have units with dishwashers?
No, 16023 Caminito De Las Noches does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16023 Caminito De Las Noches have units with air conditioning?
No, 16023 Caminito De Las Noches does not have units with air conditioning.
