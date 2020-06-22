All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

15845 Lofty Trail Dr.

15845 Lofty Trail Drive · (760) 613-8989 ext. 0000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15845 Lofty Trail Drive, San Diego, CA 92127
Rancho Bernardo

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 15845 Lofty Trail Dr. · Avail. Aug 2

$2,650

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1230 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
racquetball court
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
15845 Lofty Trail Dr. Available 08/02/20 Newly Remodeled, Beautiful House with Solar in Rancho Bernardo - Fully Remodel, Beautiful Single Family Home in the Rancho Bernardo. Easy access to freeways.

2 Bedrooms
2 Bathrooms
Solar
Upgraded kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances
Refrigerator, Microwave, Oven/Stove, Dishwasher, AC
1230 Square Feet
Fireplace
2 Car Garage
Community Pool and other Amenities
Pets upon approval with additional Pet Deposit

Virtual Tour Available on YouTube

Professionally Managed by Grey Falcon Properties.
Please contact Sarah Bissell 760-613-8989 (call/text) Virtual Tour
Associate Licensee CalBRE#01925170
Aaron Ross Broker CalBRE#01865640

(RLNE3253190)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15845 Lofty Trail Dr. have any available units?
15845 Lofty Trail Dr. has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 15845 Lofty Trail Dr. have?
Some of 15845 Lofty Trail Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15845 Lofty Trail Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
15845 Lofty Trail Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15845 Lofty Trail Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 15845 Lofty Trail Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 15845 Lofty Trail Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 15845 Lofty Trail Dr. does offer parking.
Does 15845 Lofty Trail Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15845 Lofty Trail Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15845 Lofty Trail Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 15845 Lofty Trail Dr. has a pool.
Does 15845 Lofty Trail Dr. have accessible units?
No, 15845 Lofty Trail Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 15845 Lofty Trail Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15845 Lofty Trail Dr. has units with dishwashers.
